CGN Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.93 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

