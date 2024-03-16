CGN Advisors LLC Sells 66,957 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,957 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

