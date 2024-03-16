CGN Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

