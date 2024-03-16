Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.51% of Cheniere Energy worth $200,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $161.29 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.14.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

