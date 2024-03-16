Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

CQP stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

