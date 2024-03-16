CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $11.91. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 1,128 shares.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

About CI Financial

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,948.53%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

