CIBC Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.69.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0899756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

