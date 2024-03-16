Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 1,530,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,652,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 379,931 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.