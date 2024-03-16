CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 2.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 4,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 103,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

