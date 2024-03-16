Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $90.78 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

