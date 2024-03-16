Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.26% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,108.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWM opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

