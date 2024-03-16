Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

