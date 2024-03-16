Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

TCOM opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

