Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,246 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

