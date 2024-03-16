Citigroup Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $328.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $330.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

