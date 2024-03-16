Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 667.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.60% of uniQure worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. uniQure has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $22.48.

uniQure Company Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.