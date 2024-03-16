Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 667.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.60% of uniQure worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on QURE
uniQure Price Performance
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. uniQure has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $22.48.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.