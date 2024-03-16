Citigroup Inc. Purchases 68,438 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $8,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 251,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $5,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

