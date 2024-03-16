Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,953 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

