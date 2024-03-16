Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paycor HCM worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $19.30 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

