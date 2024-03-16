Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPRX. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,049,000 after acquiring an additional 491,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,453,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

