Clarus Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Clarus in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Clarus Stock Up 2.0 %

CLAR opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

