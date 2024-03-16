Clayton Trier Sells 400 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

