Clive Watson Purchases 3,693 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson purchased 3,693 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($31,701.60).

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 680 ($8.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.86. discoverIE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 958 ($12.27). The stock has a market cap of £651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,090.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.20) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.85) price objective on the stock.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

