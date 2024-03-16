CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.