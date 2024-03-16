Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.15%.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.04. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

