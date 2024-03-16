Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.15%.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.04. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
