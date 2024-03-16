Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.72. 149,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,274,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

