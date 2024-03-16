Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

