Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $251.73

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $251.73, but opened at $245.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $237.55, with a volume of 5,109,604 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

