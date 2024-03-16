Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 15th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

