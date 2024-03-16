Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

