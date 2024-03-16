Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 280,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.27 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

