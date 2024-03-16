Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. Comcast has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.