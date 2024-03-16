Comparing American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) & Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of American Water Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Water Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Water Works and Severn Trent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Water Works $4.23 billion 5.39 $944.00 million $4.89 23.96 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 38.47

Analyst Ratings

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. American Water Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Water Works and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Water Works 0 1 2 0 2.67 Severn Trent 0 2 3 0 2.60

American Water Works currently has a consensus target price of $141.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.05%. Given American Water Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Profitability

This table compares American Water Works and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Water Works 22.30% 9.70% 3.20% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Water Works pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Water Works has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

American Water Works beats Severn Trent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 540 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,700 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,200 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 74 dams. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

