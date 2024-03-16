Comparing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $151.88 million 0.81 $3.49 million $0.08 32.00 Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.29 $3.68 million $0.09 237.44

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.8% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHI Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 2.30% 3.78% 1.73% Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DHI Group and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $35.82, suggesting a potential upside of 67.61%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats DHI Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

