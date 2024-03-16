Comparing Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) and Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Billerud AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Billerud AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi -1.05% 4.72% 1.96% Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.81 billion 0.26 $259.00 million N/A N/A Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sappi and Billerud AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Billerud AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sappi and Billerud AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Billerud AB (publ) 1 0 3 0 2.50

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods. Paper Product area segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of graphic paper, kraft and specialty paper, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used for printing and publishing, packaging of food, and consumer products. Its Solutions & Other segment provides services under managed packaging, which offers brand owners to take control of their packaging needs; and supply woods. The company was formerly known as BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and changed its name to Billerud AB (publ) in October 2022. Billerud AB (publ) was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

