Comparing Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.23%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 53.36%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -11.50% -14.35% -5.29% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.14 -$129.62 million ($1.79) -1.35 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.01 $22.74 million ($0.14) -34.00

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.