Comparing United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) and Its Competitors

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the "Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Parks & Resorts and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Parks & Resorts Competitors 208 923 2075 60 2.61

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.15%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $234.20 million 14.14 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.59 billion $124.04 million 22.86

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -121.36% -53.04% -22.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts rivals beat United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

