Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,686,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $263.28 and a 12 month high of $427.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

