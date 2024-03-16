Contrasting Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beazley and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMERISAFE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazley presently has a consensus price target of $642.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7,723.79%. Given Beazley’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.9% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beazley and AMERISAFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMERISAFE $306.91 million 3.15 $62.11 million $3.23 15.64

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Beazley.

Profitability

This table compares Beazley and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A AMERISAFE 20.24% 17.19% 4.38%

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Beazley on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

