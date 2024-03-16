Contrasting OLO (NYSE:OLO) & Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and OLO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OLO $228.29 million 3.81 -$58.29 million ($0.36) -14.92

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OLO has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 69.46%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A OLO -25.53% -2.96% -2.61%

Summary

OLO beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

