ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $288.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.69), with a volume of 1822742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.63).

CTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 323 ($4.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.95. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9,613.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

