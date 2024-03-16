Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 285,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

