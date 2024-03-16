Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Copart by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 72,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Copart by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 231,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

