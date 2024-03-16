Core Scientific, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $3.42 on Friday. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

