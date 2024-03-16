Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

