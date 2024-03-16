Cormark Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.70 on Friday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$835.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.35.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

