Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.24 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

