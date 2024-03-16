Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

