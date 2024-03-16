Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 89,225 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.