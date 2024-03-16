Critical Comparison: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) vs. NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NNN REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 First Industrial Realty Trust 2 3 5 0 2.30

NNN REIT currently has a consensus target price of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $55.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given NNN REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NNN REIT pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares NNN REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $828.11 million 9.14 $392.34 million $2.16 19.20 First Industrial Realty Trust $614.03 million 11.25 $274.82 million $2.07 25.21

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 47.38% 9.45% 4.64% First Industrial Realty Trust 44.76% 10.64% 5.40%

Volatility and Risk

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NNN REIT beats First Industrial Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

